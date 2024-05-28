Found Footage Festival Celebrates 20 Years

The Found Footage Festival is bringing an all-new show to Louisville on Saturday, June 22. Hosts Joe Pickett from The Onion and Nick Prueher from the Late Show with David Letterman offer their audiences a guided tour of their newest VHS discoveries, with commentary and where-are-they-now update on some of the people in their found videotaped footage.



Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher started collecting videotapes in 1991 after they found a training video entitled, "Inside and Outside Custodial Duties" at a McDonald's in their home state of Wisconsin. In the 33 years since, they have compiled a collection of bizarre, silly, and sometimes outrageous videos. The Found Footage Festival has been rummaging through VHS tapes a thrift stores and estate sales across North America since 2004 and has been selling out live shows each year across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., from the Just For Laughs Festival to Edinburgh Fringe to Bonnaroo.

Now in Volume 10 of their found VHS tape-based comedy series, new footage includes a montage of exercise videos, including a Christian workout called "Believercise," a video dating tape made for women in 1987, a striptease video titled "Males in Motion," a tongue aerobics tape called "Oral Aerobics," and a New Age seminar titled "Elimination: The First Step."

The Found Footage Festival

Planet of the Tapes

640 Barret Ave.

Saturday, June 22

7:00 p.m.