Floyd County Library Hosts Reads & Roasts Tonight At Mickeys Coffee Shop and Bookstore In New Albany

The Floyd County Library is hosting a Reads & Roasts launch party at Mickey’s coffee shop and bookstore (624 Vincennes St., New Albany) this Thursday, Oct. 3. From 4 - 5:30 p.m. stop in for some sweet treats, prizes and the chance to meet and greet local authors Natalie Bickel (“The Catalyst”) and David Kummer (“The Silent Forest”).

You do not have to register for this event.

Reads & Roasts is a reading program for adults where you earn points and prizes for reading books and visiting local coffee spots. There are also library events to help you earn more points. Prizes include a coffee mug.