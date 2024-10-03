  1. Arts & Culture
Floyd County Library Hosts Reads & Roasts Tonight At Mickeys Coffee Shop and Bookstore In New Albany

These roasts involve beans and not mean

By
Oct 3, 2024 at 1:12 am
Mickey's Coffee Shop and Bookstore in New Albany
Mickey's Coffee Shop and Bookstore in New Albany facebook
The Floyd County Library is hosting a Reads & Roasts launch party at Mickey’s coffee shop and bookstore (624 Vincennes St., New Albany) this Thursday, Oct. 3. From 4 - 5:30 p.m. stop in for some sweet treats, prizes and the chance to meet and greet local authors Natalie Bickel (“The Catalyst”) and David Kummer (“The Silent Forest”).

You do not have to register for this event.

Reads & Roasts is a reading program for adults where you earn points and prizes for reading books and visiting local coffee spots. There are also library events to help you earn more points. Prizes include a coffee mug.

Sign up and learn more about the program at https://floydlibrary.org/reads-and-roasts/
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
