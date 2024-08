Fall Arts And Entertainment Guide

Ambo Dance Company

812 Clarks Ln.

The Graham Cracker: A Nutcracker Parody - December 8-10

Louisville Ballet

315 E Main St.

Studio Connections - September 13-22

Triple Take - November 1-3

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker - December 13-24

The Brown Theater

315 W Broadway

I’m Glad About It: A Celebration Of Louisville’s Gospel Heritage - September 28

Liverpool Legends - October 5

Reduced Shakespeare Company’s The Complete History Of America (Abridged) - Special Election Edition! - October 9

Ballet Hispanico - October 12

Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour - October 17

An Evening With Ira Glass - Seven Things I’ve Learned - October 19

Tower Of Power - October 23

Danae Hays - October 25

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - November 20

Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour - November 22

Rocky Mountain High Experience® - A John Denver Christmas - November 29

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - December 3

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage - December 6

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show - December 7

Samara Joy ‘A Joyful Holiday’ Ft. The Mclendon Family - December 8

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop The Ride - December 9

Beat - Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey - December 10

Jim Brickman - Comfort & Joy - December 14

Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

937 Phillips Ln.

September 19-22

Chamber Music Society Of Louisville

Comstock Concert Hall 105 W Brandeis Ave.

Music From Copland House - October 20

Danish String Quartet - November 17

Kentucky Center

501 W Main St.

Dave Barnes With Special Guest Steve Moakler - August 25

Palette - August 30

The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series - The Age Of Grievance - Author Frank Bruni - September 4

Jorge Luis Pacheco - September 27

Tartan Terrors - September 29

Haunted Objects Live! - October 1

Girls Night: The Musical - October 5

That Mexican Ot - October 8, 2024

An Evening With Justin Furstenfeld Of Blue October - October 18

Piano Men: Generations - October 24

Sugar Skull! A Dia De Muertos Musical Adventure - October 26

Take3 - October 27

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert - October 29

Craig Ferguson: Pants On Fire - November 2

Twin Flames - November 8

Paul Thorn - November 8

Ranky Tanky - November 8

Taikoproject - November 10

An Evening With Chevy Chase - November 24

A Magical Cirque Christmas - December 1

The Kentucky Gentlemen - December 7

Christmas With C.s. Lewis - December 22

Mannheim Steamroller - December 20

Kentucky Opera

315 W Broadway

Bravo Time @ The Opera Center - August 14,

Bravo Time @ The Opera Center - August 17

Freedom Summer @ All Peoples - A Unitarian Universalist Congregation - August 22

Production Sale - August 24-25

Amplify Freedom Songs: Celebrating Fannie Lou Hamer - October 6

Madama Butterfly - November 15, 17

Amahl And The Night Visitors - December 13, 22

Louder Than Life Music Festival

956 Phillips Ln.

September 26-29

Louisville Orchestra

501 W Main St.

The Planets - September 14

Music Without Borders : Across The Divide - October 5

Brahms X Radiohead - October 12

Family Spooktacular - October 13

Carmina Burana - October 19

(Un)Silent Film: Nosferatu - October 23

Star Trek: Musical Voyage Through The Stars - October 26

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey - November 9

Ray Chen Plays Barber - November 15 - November 16

The Nightmare Before Christmas - November 23

Handel’s Messiah - December 5-7

Santa’s Symphony Spectacular - December 14

Holiday Pops - December 14

Louisville Youth Orchestra

Sandy Allen Performing Arts Center(Ballard High School) 6000 Brownsboro Rd. and 315 W Broadway

Classical Series Concert I - November 17

Classical Series Concert Ii - November 24

Discovery Concert - November 25

Holiday Pops Concert - December 15

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

724 Brent St.

Iron And Wine - August 23

Tna Wrestling - Emergence & Tna Impact! - August 30-31

The Labor Day Weekend Show - Jimmy Buffett Tribute Festival - August 31, September 1

The Louisville Fitness Passport Festival - September 7

“Heart Strings” Film Premiere - September 7

Restless Leg String Band - September 20

Paristown Flea - September 21

Paristown Fall Art Fest - September 27-29

Violent Femmes - October 4

Pups In Paristown - October 5

Coin: I’m Not Afraid Of Tour Anymore W/ Aidan Bissett - October 9

Afro-Cuban All Stars - October 16

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road - October 18

Paristown Flea - October 19

Ken Carson Chaos Tour - November 6

Actors Theatre

316 W Main St.

Crip Camp Film Screening - August 14

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy - October 2-20

Hershel And The Hanukkah Goblins - December 11-22

Broadway Louisville

501 W Main St.

Les Misérables - October 1-6

Mamma Mia! - December 3-8

Bunbury Theatre

604 S 3rd St #301

The Ferryman’s Daughter - September 6-8,12-15,19-22

Bridge In The Distance/Dead People - September 27-29, October 3-5

The Gift Of The Magi/The Last Leaf - November 15-17, 20-24, 27-29

Centerstage

3600 Dutchmans Ln.

Classics In Concert Series: Music Man - August 15-18, 22-25

Bent - A Special Collaboration With Drag Daddy Productions And Louisville Pride Foundation.

September 11, 12, 15, 19-22



You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - November 7-10, 14-17



The Chamber Theatre

236 Woodbine St.

The House Of Bernarda Alaba/La Casa De Bernarda Alba - August 22-31

2025 Season Announcement In September

Clarksville Little Theatre

301 E Montgomery Ave.

Dracula - October 4-6, 10-13

A Christmas Carol The Musical - December 6-8, 12-15

Company Outcast

Potus September 20-29, 2024

Titus Andronicus October 11-20, 2024

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr., Clarksville

Jersey Boys - August 14-September 29

Karen Hester As Dolly - August 26

Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon Presents A Tribute To John Denver! - September 16

Dracula - October 3 - November 10

The True Story Of The Three Little Pigs - October 5-November 9

A Wonderful Life - November 13-December 31

A Fairy Tale Christmas - November 16-December 21



Floyd Central Theatrearts

6575 Old Vincennes Rd., New Albany

Mama Mia - November 8-10, 15-17

Kentucky Shakespeare

616 Myrtle St.

Untimely Ripp’d - October 2-27

Little Colonel Players

302 Mt Mercy Dr #8020, Pewee Valley

Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers - September 27-29, Oct 3-6

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show - December 6-8, 12-15

Louisville Fringe Festival

September 12-15

Mind’s Eye Theatre Company

Art Sanctuary 1433 S Shelby St,

Evil Dead The Musical - September 7-9, 12-14, 16, 19-21

Pandora Productions

604 S 3rd St.

Little Shop Of Horrors - August 15-18, 22-24, 29-31

Monsters Of The American Cinema - Oct. 11-13, 17-20, 24-27

Yeti For Love - December 6-8, 12-15, 19-21

Redline Performing Arts

The Color Purple - November 15-24

Shelby County Community Theater

801 Main St. Shelbyville

The Wizard Of Oz - September 5-8, 12-15

Macbeth - October 18-20, 25-27

Ebenezer - December 5-8, 12-15

SoIN To Shakespeare

820 E Market St. New Albany,

Appearing At The Monarch Festival At Art On The Parish Green September 7

Stage One

1129 Payne St. And 501 W Main St.

The Farces Of Chekhov - September 19-28

Night Of The Living Dead - October 31-November 2

Radium Girls - November 15-23

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - December 7-8, 14-15, 21

Three Witches Shakespeare

Much Ado About Nothing - November

University Of Louisville Theatre

The Thrust Theater

2314 S Floyd St.

Saint Lucy’s Eyes - September 20-26

Miss Holmes - November 15-24

Art Sanctuary

1433 S Shelby St.

Devils Night Masquerade Ball - August 31

Dark Castle Fest 2024 - September 26-28

Va Va Vision With Va Va Vixens - October 11-12, 18-19

Ladies Sing The Blues 2024 - November 10

Art Sanctuary Surreal Soiree - November 16

Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

1101 River Rd.

September 7 - September 8

IUS Paul W. Ogle Cultural And Community Center

4201 Grant Line Rd., New Albany

Britbeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience - September 7

IUS Fest October 26

Some Enchanted Evening - October 30

Riders In The Sky - November 13

Holiday Pops - December 7

Josephine Sculpture Park

3355 Lawrenceburg Rd., Frankfort

Symphonic Stroll With Lexington Philharmonic - September 7

(Rain Date Sunday, September 8)

The Madison Chautauqua Festival Of Art

601 W 1st St., Madison

September 28-29

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Central Park 1340 S 4th St.

August 23

Madison Ribberfest

601 W 1st St., Madison

August 16-17

Roots 101 African American Museum

124 N 1st St.

Sankofa - September 12, Thursday, October 10, November 10, December 8

Speed Museum

2035 S 3rd St.

After Hours At The Speed - August 16, September 20, October 18

Community Days - August 18, September 29, October 27

Fall Family Night - October 3

Vernardo’s Circus

1101 E River Rd.

September 19-29

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

1435 Frankfort Ave.

Tyler Lance Walker Gill & The Wolfmen - September 4

Hot Sauce Brass Band - October 2

Carmichael’s Books

2720 Frankfort Ave.

Poetry With V. Joshua Adams And Jennifer Whalen - August 13

David Gushee Presents Defending Democracy From Its Christian Enemies - August 17

An Evening Of Poetry With Sarah Gotham And Jeffrey Skinner - August 20

Laurien Berenson Presents Peg And Rose Play The Ponies - August 22

David Buckley Presents Blessing America First: Religion, Populism, And Foreign Policy In The Trump Administration - September 3

Aiden Thomas Discusses Celestial Monsters With Christen Randall - September 7

Elias Eells Discusses Cocktails And Consoles With Lee Mandelo - September 10

Arlie Russell Hochschild Presents Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, And The Rise Of The Right - September 12

Wes Blake Discusses Pineville Trace With Erik Rust And David Dominé - September 19

Jon Reynolds Presents Illuminating Nature. - September 22

Alexis Stratton And Adam Polaski Discuss Trans Kids, Our Kids. - September 26

David Daley Presents Antidemocratic: Inside The Far Right’s 50-Year Plot To Control American Elections - October 3

Matthew R. Sparks And Olivia Sizemore Discuss Haint Country: Dark Folktales From The Hills And Hollers - October 8

Shannon Stocker Presents Stronger At The Seams - October 12

Harold Holzer At Farmington - October 24

Carmichael’s Creature Double Feature Halloween Party With Andrew Shaffer And Jordan Speer - October 26

Louisville Book Festival

Kentucky International Convention Center 221 S 4th St.

October 18 & 19, 2024

Kentucky Author Forum

501 W Main St.

Amor Towles, Best-Selling Author With Nyt Book Critic Alexandra Jacobs - September 30, 2024

Jim Sciutto, Cnn Anchor And Chief National Security Analyst - November 25, 2024

Joan Baez, Singer-Songwriter, Poet, And Activist With Radio Host Diane Rehm - October 21, 2024

KMAC Museum

715 W Main St.

Kmac Poetry Slams - Last Saturdays August - December 2024