Experience The Magic Of Cirque du Soleil In Louisville This September

Get ready, Louisville! The thrilling spectacle of Cirque du Soleil's OVO is making its way to the KFC Yum! Center from September 5-8, 2024. This dynamic show, perfect for all ages with a mesmerizing blend of color, energy, and extraordinary acrobatics.OVO, which means "egg" in Portuguese, delves into the fascinating world of insects. This show is a lively portrayal of the bustling life within a colony, where insects' unique personalities and abilities are showcased through stunning acrobatic performances. The show's narrative explores the beauty and diversity of these tiny creatures, presenting a captivating and energetic performance that has something for everyone.In its latest iteration, OVO introduces three new acts and an array of new characters, adding fresh excitement to an already beloved show. Whether you're a longtime fan of Cirque du Soleil or a newcomer, the new additions will make the show shine even brighter.Tickets for this event are on sale now,so don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this buzzing hive of acrobatic brilliance.OVO will perform in downtown Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center September 5-8, 2024.Tickets are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.Thursday, September 5 at 7 p.m.Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m.Saturday, September 7 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m.