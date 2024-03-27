Experience A Party For The Planet With Louisville Zoo

click to enlarge Photo by Kyle Shepherd The red panda Sundara, also called Sunny D.

Throughout the month of April, the Louisville Zoo will host a series of weekend events, discounts, and activities that celebrate the wonderful planet we call home.The celebration begins with Recycling Weekends on April, 6, 13, and 20 with conservation organizations offering tips on protecting our environment. There will also be animal presentations and zookeeper talks from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.April 6: Crayon RecyclingApril 13: Shoe RecyclingApril 20: Document ShreddingDuring those days the zoo will also be selling compost. Louisville ZooPoopyDoo Compost Sales will happen each day of the Recycling Weekends and on April 27. From 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. scoops of wild ZooPoopyDoo compost will be available at $45 per scoop. Compost pick up will be in the Zoo’s bus parking lot. Only open-top truck beds and trailers will be loaded. To purchase online, visit louisvillezoo.org/zoopoopydoo “We are proud to once again host this month-long celebration of earth’s remarkable ecosystems,” said Dan Maloney, director of the Louisville Zoo in a release. “Wildlife needs everyone to thrive, and Party for the Planet provides the perfect opportunity for people to learn how they can help promote and protect wildlife and wild places. Big thanks to LG&E and KU Foundation for making the entire month of festivities possible.”

A new program called “Kids in Action” will invite families and folks of all ages to participate in good Earth stewardship projects in their own backyards. Participants can choose activities that align with conservation efforts and submit photos with explanations of their projects. The submissions will be accepted through April 16 and four winners will be selected on April 18. The winners will receive a Zoo prize package and be invited to a press conference celebrating Earth month on April 21.

The Party for the Planet will end on April 21, with a $5 discount on admission and free parking all day.

“Our earth and its resources are precious, and this event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them,” said Mary Kate Gray, manager of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs at LG&E and KU in a release. “We’re proud to continue this long-standing partnership with the Zoo to help foster this tradition and a love of the environment within our community.”

Also check out:April 8, 15, 22 and 29Zoo guests will enjoy $7.25 admission. Parking ($7) is not included and will be charged at the Zoo’s admission windows. Twenty-five cents from every ticket sold supports species survival activities through the Zoo’s conservation work with regional, national and global partners such as Monarch Watch, Kentucky Natural Land Trust, Snow Leopard Trust, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, Polar Bears International and the Black-footed Ferret Recovery Program.