Escape To The Peaceful Indiana Utopia Of New Harmony

New Harmony Indiana is a scenic drive just two hours west of Louisville on the way to St. Louis. Perfect for a quiet getaway with friends or family, New Harmony is the perfect escape for the upcoming fall. Full of beautiful trees and gardens, this quiet historic town was founded along the Wabash River in 1814 by the Harmony Society. Originally the town was called Harmony and settled by a group of Lutherans who had separated from the main church. The first “Harmonist” settlers arrived by flatboats along the river.

In 1824, the Harmonists decided they wanted to sell their properties and start a new town so a group of Owenites (followers of industrialist and reformer Robert Owens) picked up where the Harmonists left off, renaming the town New Harmony.

Owen envisioned a utopia attained through the principles of happiness, enlightenment and prosperity gained through education, science, technology and communal living.

The idea started from a set of socialist principles that devolved into American individualism that ultimately destroyed the “experiment” of the town.

The town’s founding principles influenced national science particularly geology, social reform, and education.

In 1824, Frances Wright, an early feminist and social reformer moved to New Harmony. She wrote and co-edited the New Harmony Gazette with Robert Owen. In 1825, she established a shortlived settlement in Tennessee where African American enslaved people could work for their freedom. Write opposed slavery, believed in women’s suffrage, birth control and free public education.

Though Indiana has a recent history of being a red state, its founding was very much formed under the principles of democratic ideals, social liberalism, and free-thinking.

A visit to New Harmony is one to reflect on history and grow a sense of inner peace and wisdom. Check out the labyrinths and definitely meet the locals at the local restaurants and bars.

Where to Stay

New Harmony Inn rooms

If you are going with a group, the New Harmony Inn Resort is the perfect stay. With historic guest houses, rooms, beautiful landscaping and the divine Red Geranium restaurant, the Inn has meeting spaces and is also equipped to handle weddings.

Bridge at New Harmony Inn

For a couple of small family getaway, look into one of the few Airbnb’s in town or just stay at the inn. New Harmony is a tiny town with a lot of personality.

What to See

Roofless Church

One of the town’s most popular wedding spots is also a great place for a quiet reflection. There are no onsite bathrooms so plan your visit carefully.

Harmonie State Park

Harmonie State Park

Situated on the banks of the Wabash, Harmonie State Park is home to great spots for camping, hiking and fishing.

Thrall’s Opera House

Thrall's Opera House

Thrall’s Opera House was originally built as a dormitory by the Harmonists but was later converted to a Victorian-era opera house. It has been faithfully restored and is home to performances and events year-round.

New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art

New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art

Founded in 1975 and now managed by Southern Indiana University, the gallery acts as a space to experience contemporary works and as a bridge to cultural and educational events.

Where To Eat

Red Geranium - classic American fare with a homey, romantic vibe.

Exterior of Red Geranium Restaurant

Red Geranium Restaurant

Yellow Tavern - New Harmony is a midwestern, American town so expect midwestern, American fare but the pies and cakes… the cakes and pies are worth a visit on their own.

Yellow Tavern

Where to Drink

The Grapevine Bar - located in the Red Geranium, the bar is decorated with a lush, painted landscape of the surrounding area. With fine drinks and cocktails, the bar also offers access to the menu of the Red Geranium.

Grapevine Bar

Sara’s Wine Bar - located within the Say’s restaurant, this wine bar has a comfy vibe with couches and comfy chairs. The perfect place to kick back with a wine or a good regional craft beer.