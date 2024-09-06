  1. Arts & Culture
Class Is In Session This Fall At Louisville's Zombie University

See how actors turn into the undead at this Halloween-themed “university.”

By
Sep 6, 2024 at 2:10 pm
Zombie University will be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
This September, StageOne Family Theatre is opening the doors of Zombie University, and it is looking for new actors to join their zombie horde for a live production of Night of the Living Dead.


Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-time actor, no experience is necessary to sign up for Zombie University. If you’re 14 or older, Zombie U will transform you into a zombie to haunt the stage alongside professional actors in a live stage adaptation of George Romero’s cult classic.


StageOne’s latest educational project, Zombie University (Zombie U), is a program designed to teach first-time actors stage performances as zombies. Participants will receive expert training in acting, vocal technique, creative movement, and even costume and makeup design.


Classes will run every Saturday from September 28 to October 26, preparing actors for their debut at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in late October. Performances will be held from October 30 to November 2, with the full cast bringing the eerie, post-apocalyptic world of Night of the Living Dead to life for an audience.


Important Dates and Details:

  • Classes: Saturdays, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Performances: Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Class Location: StageOne Family Theatre Rehearsal Hall, 1129 Payne St.
  • Performance Venue: Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
  • How to Register: Sign up for Zombie University here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
