Check Out This Louisville Map Of A Tabletop RPG For Fallout The Videogame

Fallout, a post-apocalyptic video game based in the distant future, may not be the first idea you have in mind when creating a map of Louisville. However, in a recent post on Reddit, user YaBarberr created their own version of the map, including key spots to use for a tabletop version of the role-playing game (TTRPG).

“I’m running a fallout ttrpg and I wanted it set in Louisville, my hometown,” they said in a direct message on Reddit to LEO Weekly. “My personal favorite areas of the setting are The Dock, Twin Bridges, and The Belle.”

A Louisville local created his own map to use for a TTRPG based in the Fallout universe.



Looking over the map, you’ll find many key spots around Louisville that locals are sure to appreciate, like Churchill Downs being renamed to the “Kentucky Death Derby” in this alternative universe set in 2292, while other spots were left to their original names in this timeline, like the University of Louisville and the Brown Hotel.

In the Fallout video games, the times and dates of events are important to the lore of its universe, with this game’s events happening five years after the events of Fallout 4, the latest game in the series which was released to consoles and PCs in 2015.

You’ll also find that both the Kennedy and Lincoln Bridges have been melded into one area, the “Twin Bridges,” which YaBarberr says is the center of the population of the “Bourbon Wastes,” which is a settlement that creates a prosperous settlement for survivors.



They went on to say that their own personal ties to Louisville made them realize just how untapped the Metro is for fiction writing and storytelling, which gave them the opportunity to make something new out of an area with such rich history.

“And a more personal reason I made this was because as weird as it feels to say, I do have a sense of pride of being from Louisville, and I think it (is) such a rich place with tons of history and possibilities,” they said in a direct message on Reddit. “Especially for the Fallout universe. Louisville, and Kentucky are so untapped in fiction, that I think we need some more representation.”