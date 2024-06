Bloomington's Granfalloon 2024 Schedule Has Officially Arrived

click to enlarge Chris Hornbecker Sleater-Kinney

Inspired by Hoosier author Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Granfalloon brings together musicians, artists, musicians, writers, and other creative people to celebrated of art, ideas, and community. Presented by the Indiana University Arts and Humanities Council, the festival is the official entry into the summer arts season in Bloomington.Events at Granfaloon take place in venues all over Bloomington and represent a broad spectrum of creative forms, including live music, literary readings, art exhibitions, film screenings, theatrical performances, craft workshops, and panel discussions. Each event channels the energy of Vonnegut's life and work: to promoting civic engagement, encouraging independent thought, and championing art as essential to our collective wellbeing.Here is a schedule of everything happening during the festival. Most events are free, but a few are ticketed. Follow the link below for exact locations and ticket prices.Spectacularly Inaccurate Tour of BloomingtonKurtChella: Granfalloon Jam (Indy)The Bunny Hoover Review: Part Deux!Cosmic Songwriter Showcase"Assassins" (IU Musical Theatre)Anna Butterss and Ben LumsdaineYoung@Heart Chorus in concertSecond Stage Performances with Amy O, The Sera-Tones, and Kaia KaterMain Stage Concert with Sleater-Kinney, The Linda Lindas, and My Son the HurricaneAfter party with Misfit Toy KaraokeGranfalloon Dance PartyArtist Talks with Granfalloon Art Project Grant RecipientsWonderLab After Hours: JailbirdPat LaMarcheArtist Talk with Nanette VonnegutCarl BernsteinRemembering Dan Wakefield and Kurt VonnegutBooks on TapBook Discussion with Indiana Humanities (Indy)IU Writers' Conference ReadingIU Writers' Conference ReadingChristina Jarvis + Jailbird DiscussionIU Writers' Conference Reading"Young@Heart:" (2007)"All the President's Men" (1976)"Female Prisoner Scorpion" (1972)"Holes" (2003)"Secret Honor" (1984)"V for Vendetta" (2005)"O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (2000)"Brazil" (1985)"Perfect Days" (2024)Family Friendly Triple Feature with "Chicken Run," "Muppets Most Wanted," and "Paddington 2"Kurt Vonnegut Altar"Bad Math" exhibition"Tales from the RAMJAC Corporation" exhibitionGallery Walk BloomingtonBloomington Handmade MarketMonday, May 20–Sunday, June 9Bloomington, IN