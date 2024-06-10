Best-Selling Author Lucy Foley Is Coming To Louisville To Promote Midnight Feast

Carmichael's Bookstore welcomes Lucy Foley — British author of The Guest List and The Paris Apartment — to celebrate the publication of her new book, "The Midnight Feast." The ticketed event is at the Clifton Theater on Thursday, June 20.

Known for her historical fiction and mystery novels, Foley's new novel is a locked room murder mystery. It welcomes readers to the opening weekend of The Manor, a luxury resort built on top of old secrets in an ancient wood. The three-day retreat promises luxury and spirituality that will culminating in a Midnight Feast on the Day of the Solstice. But (naturally, because this is a murder mystery, after all) darkness stirs under the midsummer sun.

The event will include an author talk and a book signing. Tickets include admission for one and one hardcover copy of "The Midnight Feast."

Lucy Foley: The Midnight Feast

The Clifton Theater

2117 Payne St.

Thursday, June 20

7:00 p.m.