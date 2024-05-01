Arts Angle Vantage Offers Teens Free Audio Storytelling Program

Arts Angle Vantage announces Earshot, a free audio storytelling program for Louisville teens. The program will take place on the University of Louisville Belknap campus June 4–13 and culminate in a listening event June 21.

Designed to amplify diverse voices of youth in Louisville, Earshot's mentors will provide teens with hands-on training in audio storytelling to produce their own audio stories. The eight sessions are scheduled over two weeks and are designed to encourage confidence, develop listening skills, learn recording abilities, and pursue journalistic values. No experience in broadcasting or journalism is required.

Earshot is the first broadcasting workshop offered by Arts Angle Vantage since the organization formed in 2018. In this program, teens will receive hands-on training with audio software and recording equipment. After attending all sessions — which is required to successfully complete the program — teens will produce and narrate their own stories, then share them at the listening event.

Earshot is sponsored in part by Metro Louisville and the University of Louisville Department of Communications and Delphi Center for Teaching and Learning. The registration deadline is Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 p.m.

In response to both the inequities of access to the arts by marginalized people and the continuing decline of arts education and academic attention to writing, Arts Angle Vantage emerged to increase interest in the arts among young people. The organization provides access to the arts and empowers young people to develop their voice in to prepare them for work in arts journalism.

Teens interested in this free opportunity to produce their own audio story should register at Arts Angle Vantage by Saturday, May 18.