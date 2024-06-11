  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
ACT Louisville Brings Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat To Beechmont

Poor, poor Joseph, what'cha gonna do?

By
Jun 11, 2024 at 2:33 pm
ACT Louisville Productions
ACT Louisville Productions is bringing "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" to Beechmont this June. The sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the character of Joseph from the Book of Genesis in the Bible. First performed in 1968, its retelling of the Joseph story paired with and memorable music will light up the Iroquois Amphitheater for nine nights.

In the musical (as in the Bible story), Joseph is the twelfth and favorite son of Jacob, a poor farmer who dotes on the sensitive boy. To show his devotion, Jacob gives Joseph a coat of many colors. Incredibly jealous, Jacob's brothers plot to get rid of him, stealing his coat, and selling him as a slave to some passing Ishmaelites. Joseph ends up in jail. But when all hope seems lost, he discovers something extraordinary: he can interpret dreams. He finds himself in the service of the Pharaoh, who has heard about his talents, and wants his help. Fabulous song stylings ensue.

ACT Louisville Productions is a performing arts company that uses stage productions, intensive camps, and workshops as a way to elevate arts training in the Louisville, and to promote inclusion and access for young performers. Support local performing arts this summer by seeing ACT Louisville perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Iroquois Amphitheater
1080 Amphitheater Rd.

Friday, June 14–Monday, June 17; Wednesday, June 19; Thursday, June 20
7:30 p.m.

All ages welcome

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
