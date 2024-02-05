K-Pop Phenoms Oneus Return To Louisville

K-pop is, at times, a controversial industry with young kids training, often at great expense, for only the chance to become part of a band, and then an even slimmer chance of becoming famous. This is not unlike the American boy band machine of the ‘90s, which produced NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, and who had their moments of controversy in the media.

South Korean pop band Oneus (원어스) is making a stop in town at the Louisville Palace Theatre. Oneus Members, Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion are seemingly eager to get back in front of their fans and follow up from their Blood Moon tour in 2022.

This is their third tour. In 2019, they brought their Fly With Us tour to the United States for six dates, and in 2022, Blood Moon as part of their world tour. This year, the band is doing 11 dates on their current La Dolce Vita tour and Louisville is lucky enough to be one of them.

Korean pop and culture is enjoying high popularity in the United States with the success of other K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink but also due to the popularity of Korean dramas like “Squid Game” (오징어 게임). So needless to say, local fans of K-pop are quite excited about getting to see one of the boy bands from South Korea in their hometown.

진짜? Yes, really. It’s a big deal.



ONEUS

Thursday, March 28

TIckets on sale Friday at livenation.com

The Louisville Palace

625 S. 4th St.

