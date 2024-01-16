The Oddities and Curiosities Expo Returns To Louisville In February

The 2024 Oddities and Curiosities Expo will return to Louisville on the weekend of Feb. 3 – 4 at the Kentucky Expo Center. From taxidermy, preserved animal specimens to horror and Halloween-inspired art, and other spooky knick-knacks, the expo is the perfect time to explore your darker side and discover new artists and creators in an alternative community.

In addition to the rows of creator booths there are performances that last year included sword swallowers and other side-show type happenings.

Tickets for the show are $10 in advance/$15 day of show. Check out LEO’s mini-gallery from last year’s show.