The 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Lineup Is Here With Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, And More

The new lineup for Bourbon & Beyond has landed. We won’t take up too much time with the nuts and bolts but get right down to it. The festival, now in its sixth year will be held Sept. 19-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds. This year the festival expands to 5 stages and over 100 acts. Tickets are on sale now. If you’re ready for Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, Chris Issak, Lyle Lovett, and so much more…then take a gander at the full lineup below.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is honored to be hosting Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville this September,” said Governor Andy Beshear in a release, “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top tier musical lineup. We can’t wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own.”

The lineup this year?

Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, Koe Wetzel, Milky Chance, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, KALEO, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Cory Wong, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Larkin Poe, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Lucius, JJ Grey & Mofro, Beth Hart, Allen Stone, Wilder Woods, Niko Moon, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The War and Treaty, Larry Fleet, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Mat Kearney, Arlo Parks, Hiss Golden Messenger, Smith & Myers, BRELAND, Patty Smyth, Wyatt Flores, Cimafunk, Futurebirds, The Bacon Brothers, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Son Volt, Jade Bird, Neal Francis, Suzanne Vega, Wild Rivers, Dexter and The Moonrocks, KT Tunstall, The Dip, Meg Myers, Samantha Fish, Amigo the Devil, The Record Company, Taylor Acorn, Dan Tyminski, The Sam Bush Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, Sister Sadie, Devon Gilfillian, Robert Finley, Abby Anderson, Abraham Alexander, Vincent Neil Emerson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Mac Saturn, Jake Kohn, The Castellows, Madi Diaz, Motherfolk, Grace Bowers, Mapache, Maggie Antone, Briscoe, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Hueston, Robert Jon & the Wreck, The Brothers Comatose, Theo Lawrence, Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers, New Dangerfield, Big Richard, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Chatham County Line, Tray Wellington Band, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Lizzie No, The Jacob Jolliff Band, East Nash Grass, The Local Honeys, Mountain Grass Unit, Kyle Ray and more.

A little musical teaser:

Dave Matthews Band

Neil Young

Fleet Foxes

Lyle Lovett