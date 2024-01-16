Superstar Lionel Richie And Groove Masters Earth, Wind & Fire To Play Yum Center In June

Lionel Richie has sold over 125 million records, has 4 Grammys, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

Hello, is it this show you’re looking for?

International star Lionel Richie will be playing the KFC Yum Center along with R&B/groove legends Earth, Wind & Fire on Wednesday, June 12.

Lionel Richie ( also formerly of celebrated ‘70s band, The Commodores) has sold over 125 million records, has four Grammy awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe. He’s been a host on American Idol for the past six seasons and will return for a seventh this year.

Earth, Wind & Fire have sold over 100 million records, won nine Grammy awards and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Tickets for the show will be available beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. for an artist presale. The general sale starts Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Our favorite part, the music:

Lionel Richie

Earth, Wind & Fire