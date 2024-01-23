Louisville’s Nulu Bock And Wurst Fest Kicks Off In March For 7th Year

The Nulu Bock and Wurst Fest returns on Saturday, Mar. 23 for the 7th year. The bock fest tradition began in the mid-19th century to mark the change of seasons when the beer, a dark German lager known as bock, was released after aging in the winter. Because of Nulu’s proximity to Nanny Goat Alley and Billy Goat Strut, it is the most fitting place for Bock Fest which includes Goat Racing, a wurst-eating competition, music performances, vendors, and food trucks.

The event takes place from noon until 6 p.m.

Before the big event, several pre-fest activities are scheduled.

Bock Fest Pre-Parties:

Saturday, Feb. 2 | 6-9 p.m.

Kick off Bock Fest season at Red Tree with baby goat photo ops and specialty cocktails..

Saturday, Feb. 23 | 5-7 p.m.

Copper & Kings “Coats and Goats” under the Barn in the Courtyard for a night of fun with goats from Sunny Acres farm. This event is open to all, and attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, a BYO cocktail station, local vendors, and a live performance by Drew Crawley and friends.

Saturday, Mar. 2 | 4-6 p.m.

Hang out with baby goats at Taj Bar and try a bock beer. This event is 21+ only.

Saturday, Mar. 9 | 3-6 p.m.

See goats on a float at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.. Free 2024 Bock Fest koozies will be passed out throughout the parade.

Saturday, Mar.16 | 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Goat Yoga at Taj Bar/ Wick’s Pizza patio at 10:30am and Bock Fest Paddock Party at Garage Bar starting at 2-5 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the race contenders.

For more information about NuLu Bock Fest visit nulu.org/BockFest and follow on Instagram at instagram.com/nuluofficial and on Facebook at facebook.com/nuluofficial.