‘Steamboat Annie’ Docking Riverside At KFC Yum Center With Heart And Special Guest Cheap Trick Onboard

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson bring their legendary Heart to Louisville in May.

Legendary rock bands Heart and Cheap Trick are making a stop at KFC Yum Center on Saturday, May 18.

“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” Heart’s lead vocalist Ann Wilson said in a release. She added “The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean — brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”

Don’t let the “Dream Police” prevent you from seeing this show and getting your tickets early.

Tickets go on presale for Citi card holders begins on Tuesday, Jan. 30 through Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. through the band’s official website.

“I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show,” said guitarist and vocalist Nancy Wilson in a release.

Now our favorite part… The Music.

Heart

Cheap Trick