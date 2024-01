Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2024 Lineup. Happening June 13 – 16 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, the lineup will feature superstar artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Bonnaro features 10 stages running over the course of four days.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. (CT). Fans can sign up for a presale passcode at bonnaroo.com/tickets.