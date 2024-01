Friday, Jan. 5

The Gary Falk Quartet

Derby City Gaming Downtown

Free | 7 p.m.

Visit the new Derby City Gaming complex downtown and enjoy the smooth sounds of Gary Falk Quartet.

Saturday, Jan. 6

vile. Album Release Show

Headliners Music Hall

$15 in adv./$20 Day of show | 5 p.m.

Get ready for a good mosh, some slamming and an all around good time at the vile. release party.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Collins Black

The Enchanted Forest

Free | 4 p.m.

Singer/Songwriter Collins Black shares his tender tunes with the audience at The Enchanted Forest