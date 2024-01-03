3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Jan. 19-21)

Friday, Jan. 19
Queens of Soul
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
$33+ | 7:30 p.m.
The Louisville Orchestra presents an evening of soul music by R&B legends Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle and more.
Stormruler, Volcandra, Graveripper, and Unholy Swarm
Portal at fifteenTwelve
$15 | Doors at 8, Show at 8:30
Get your doomy, metal, mosh pit fix at this show headlined by St. Louis’ Stormruler. Face-melting is imminent.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Princess Goes with Exclamation Pony
Headliners
$25 | 8 p.m.
“Dexter” and “Six Feet Under” Star Michael C. Hall brings his band Princess Goes to Louisville. The band has chops and Hall is a great frontman. This show was rescheduled from 2023. Read an interview with the band by LEO Music Writer Jeff Polk.