3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Jan. 19-21)

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.

Friday, Jan. 19

Queens of Soul

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$33+ | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra presents an evening of soul music by R&B legends Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle and more.

Stormruler, Volcandra, Graveripper, and Unholy Swarm

Portal at fifteenTwelve

$15 | Doors at 8, Show at 8:30

Get your doomy, metal, mosh pit fix at this show headlined by St. Louis’ Stormruler. Face-melting is imminent.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Princess Goes with Exclamation Pony

Headliners

$25 | 8 p.m.

“Dexter” and “Six Feet Under” Star Michael C. Hall brings his band Princess Goes to Louisville. The band has chops and Hall is a great frontman. This show was rescheduled from 2023. Read an interview with the band by LEO Music Writer Jeff Polk.