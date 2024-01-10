10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (Jan. 8-12)

Monday, Jan. 8

Nightclub Dance Lessons

Hotel Louisville

$10 | 6:30 p.m.

Join this one-hour dance lesson to learn the basics of Night Club 2-step dance. This class will last for 6 weeks.

Spooner-oke

Mag Bar

Free | 10 p.m.

Karaoke with Spooner at Mag Bar plus Happy Hour-esque drink specials. ‘

Tuesday, Jan. 9

The Parklands Walking Club

Ben Stout House, Turkey Run Park

Free | 8:30 a.m.

Rain or Shine, this relaxed hike is made to enjoy the walk and conversation with others. Dress for the weather.

Vintage Cafe: Setting Goals for the New Year

Floyd County Library, New Albany

Free | 10 a.m.

A light breakfast, a chance to connect with others and some goal setting for the new year in the company of other adults. Join the Floyd County library in making this social time a success.

Winter Inventory Reduction Sale

Dress for Success

Free Entry, All Items $10 | 4 p.m.

Support women in need and purchase new and gently used clothing. Dress for success has helped thousands of people find the clothing and confidence needed to land jobs for their economic stability.

The Earl’s Birthday

The Earl, New Albany

Free | 4 p.m.

Lots of $5 dollar specials happening at the Earl’s fifth birthday party.

Trail Tuesday @ Against The Grain

Against the Grain Public House

Cost of Beer | 6 p.m.

Join the Louisville Ale Trail Folks for a stop along the trail at Against the Grain. If you have an Ale Trail Passport, get it stamped.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Pet Tales Lunch and Learn

Kentucky Humane Society (Sam Swope)

Free | 11 a.m.

Cuddle animals, get a free lunch provided by Salsarita’s and learn about the needs of Kentucky Human Society and get a tour of their new life-saving facility.

Kölsch Service at Atrium Brewing

Logan Street

Cost of Beer | 6 p.m.

For the price of as many beers as you drink, enjoy the Kölsch experience. Once you open a tab, a bartender will bring new glasses of beer, as you finish each one, and mark your coaster. At the end of the event, you will pay for the number of beers you drank.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Forest Radio Presents Homebrew Thursdays

The Enchanted Forest, New Albany

$5 | 7 p.m.

Indie Music Nights with locally brewed craft beers at one of the area’s most unique music venues.

Friday, Jan. 12

OG Silent Disco

Ten20 Craft Brewery

$10 | 8 p.m.

Three different music channels, a set of headphones and a dose of a good time. Nothing beats Silent Disco.