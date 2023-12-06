Tracy Likes This One: Aki Kaurismäki’s Graceful Return

Fallen Leaves

Friday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 10

Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

$12 | $8 Speed members

Picture this: two lonely, working poor people — one an alcoholic, the other harassed by her coworkers. Each one circles the other in bars and on street corners, both taking and losing soul-draining jobs, all set over a season in Helsinki with the ongoing Ukraine War playing in the background. What do you see? A bleak and hopeless film drained of color, perhaps touched with violence and ill-treatment? An unappealing film for these times when it is tempting to use film to escape the harsh reality of our weird, troubled world?

Now what if I tell you the walls are full of old movie posters, and the action takes place in karaoke bars? That the Finnish band Maustetytöt performs beautifully in a tiny club and the most soulful dog wanders in? Does that convince you to give this wry and playful tragicomedy a chance? Because it is a delightful, funny, and hopeful film that must not be missed.

Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki threatened to retire six years ago after the release of “The Other Side of Hope,” a study of immigration in Europe, stating he was exhausted with making movies. Having directed 18 movies at the time, he claimed that age 60 was a good time to quit. Fast forward to 2023, and here he is again with this Cannes Film Festival favorite, taking home the Jury Prize for a film he wrote in 33 hours.

“Fallen Leaves” is a straightforward will-they-or-won’t-they romantic comedy that shows a master paying homage to his heroes. Influenced by Robert Bresson and Yasujirō Ozu, Kaurismäki’s minimalist style lends a dry humor to the misadventures of the leads. This is a movie that loves movies, and a real pleasure for those who know their film history, with a Jim Jarmusch centerpiece providing a great inside joke for movie lovers. The movie posters and film references are a rich text that characterizes the small cast of characters throughout.

Kaurismäki is the anti-Kubrick, and the exact opposite of a director like David Fincher, whose reputation is built on total control of exacting details and torturing actors with dozens and dozens of takes. Kaurismäki instead tries to get all his scenes in one take without rehearsal. This process can be nerve-wracking for the actors, like performing without a net, but it does lead to naturalistic footage. In a world of loud superhero movies, extreme storylines, and CGI acting, this film is a reminder that simple films and stories, what I like to call “little films,” go a long way in soothing the soul.

There is a chance that Kaurismäki came out of self-imposed exile just so he could show off Alma, the dog he pulled off the streets of Portugal, who happens to be a great actor, too. Alas, Alma only took home the Dog Jury Prize, having lost to Messi in “Anatomy of a Fall.” What a tough race!

I’ll leave you with a promise: If this is your first Aki Kaurismäki film, congratulations, it won’t be your last. His simple, wry, and insightful films are too rich to resist.

New York International

Children’s Film Festival

Saturdays, Dec. 23 & 30

Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

$8 | $5 Speed members

speedmuseum.org/cinema

Do you have a budding cinephile in your life? Here is your chance to introduce them to a love of short film! Check out two different programs selected from the New York International Children’s Film Festival, featuring live-action and animated shorts from all over the world. Meet Attila the Grilla at the mall, a spider in France, a girl and her goat in Pakistan, a 12-year old astronomer from Zimbabwe, an architect in Korea, and a boy with a hole in his sock in Spain. These and many more characters overcome obstacles and go on adventures in two separate programs. These are great gateway films for kids (and adults) to get acclimated to a different sort of film storytelling, and unlike YouTube, you can’t just click to the next video!

Program 1 is for kids 5+, program 2 is for kids 8+. •