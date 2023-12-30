3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (12/30 – 12/31)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Tyler Childers: Live at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena (Lexington)

85+ | 7:45 p.m.

This is the first of a two-night stint for Childers to celebrate the New Year in his home state of Kentucky. Tonight’s show is the earlier of the two starting at 7:45 p.m. The second show will start at 9 p.m. and ring in 2024. His video for “In Your Love,” alone, lets us know that Childers’ shows are not to be missed.

Sunday, Dec. 31

JD Shelburne

Mercury Ballroom

$59 | 8:30 p.m.

Another NYE country joint.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Belushi Speed Ball NYE Bash with Mr. Clit & The Pink Cigarettes, Pleasure Boys, Buddy Crime, and The Little Michael

Headliners

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m.

If you know you know. If you don’t, this is your chance to find out.