Roots 101 Museum To Host ‘Photos With Sir Sant Applause’

Roots 101 African American Museum, a Black history museum in Louisville, will host “Photos with Sir Sant Applause” throughout several weekends in December.



Sir Sant Applause, a Black Santa, is “more than just a holiday figure,” the museum said in a press release; he is “a symbol of joy, representation, and community. With a commitment to creating inclusive holiday experiences, Sir Sant Applause brings smiles, warmth, and cultural significance to families during the festive season.”



Likewise, they said, meeting Sir Sant Applause “not only offers a festive photoshoot but also fosters a sense of identity and pride as children create cherished memories with a Santa who reflects their own cultural background.”



Photo sessions are $30 per family. You can reserve yours at the photographer’s website or by walk-in.

You can catch Sir Sant Applause from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, and 14; from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 16; from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 17, 22, and 23; and from 2-9 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21.