Punk And Drag Will Come Together For This New Year’s Eve Celebration In Louisville

Jan DerFlooid, one of the artists who'll be performing at Prag Nite.

Local punk and drag artists will join forces for “Prag Nite,” a free New Year’s Eve party at Air Devils Inn. Doors will open at 8 p.m.; the night will kick off with a drag performance at 9 p.m. and will rotate between drag and punk between each set.

The drag artists who’ll be performing include Sir Lasher L’Cher, Jan DerFlooid, Jaxx Icyee-Viper, Selené St. Clair, and Jules (one of the event’s organizers).

The punk bands who’ll be performing include F.M.K., The Response, and Down In Flames (Creeps Inc. as The Dead Boys).

Prag Night guests can also take part in a free champagne toast at midnight and receive party favors.

Sean Naamani, who organized the punk lineup, told LEO via email that the event is about “waking up a sleepy town about what can happen when people come together. It’s about breaking up the segregation in counter culture in Louisville.”

Julian Adams, who put together the party’s drag lineup, said in an email, “Punk and Drag have been on similar fronts of challenging the status quo. This show is an embodiment of the counterculture for mainstream art. Showing that like minded groups can get together in solidarity and still have one hell of a time!”