Pete Davidson Is Coming To Louisville

Pete Davidson, the actor/comedian known for his time on “Saturday Night Live” (and for his prolific and memeable dating history, among other things), is coming to Louisville early next year.

Davidson’s show, “Pete Davidson Live,” will hit the Louisville Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Palace (@louisvillepalace)

Tickets go on presale tomorrow, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Use the code “CREW” for access. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, check out some of Davidson’s SNL sketches (one of which stars a certain Louisville rapper) below.