Louisville’s Waterfront Park Abraham Lincoln Statue Has Bronze Top Hat Stolen

It looks like Louisville’s Abraham Lincoln memorial statue in Waterfront Park is going to have a cold winter.

Some “strong” and “determined” derelict stole the bronze top hat that rested next to the Lincoln sculpture. The sculpture, by artist Ed Hamilton, was unveiled at the Waterfront on June 4, 2009; since then, Lincoln has watched over the Ohio River and Indiana. Now he’s watching without his famous hat.

Ed Hamilton announced the theft on his studio and visitor’s center Facebook page.

LMPD confirmed in an email that they received a report about the statue, but they declined to comment further.

“LMPD can confirm that an online report was filed with LMPD. The report will be reviewed and shared to LMPD’s First Division Detectives for them to begin their investigation. There is no additional information that can be provided at this time.”

Local news stations are on the case.

Who stole Abe’s TOP HAT🎩

Famed sculptor Ed Hamilton told me, “Whoever stole it must be desperate. They can’t wear it.” Let’s help Ed get the hat back!! This statue is a treasure, showing a young Lincoln’s visit to Louisville watching shackled slaves depart Riverboats.@WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/LLodmUk5rG — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) December 10, 2023

⚠️ 🚨⚠️🚨⚠️🚨#Louisville sculptor Ed Hamilton says someone stole the top hat from his Abraham Lincoln statue at @wfpark. “They had to be strong and determined to pry bronze from a base, good grief!” pic.twitter.com/8qrKFrA4Ua — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) December 9, 2023

There are no new developments reported as of this writing, but if one of your friends shows up at a party with a ridiculous and potentially too-heavy hat, you might want to give Ed Hamilton a call.