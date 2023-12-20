Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Dec. 20 And Beyond

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.
A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).
Wednesday, Dec. 20
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Samuel Lee and special guest Jerrel Beamon, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, Dec. 21
6:30 p.m. — A Better Trip with Shane Mauss, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets
7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy show with headliner Andy Imlay, 21st In Germantown. $10 at the door
8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics
9 p.m. — A Better Trip with Shane Mauss, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22
7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, Dec. 23
7 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE
Monday, Dec. 25
MERRY CHRISTMAS
Tuesday, Dec. 26
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 27
7:30 p.m. — No Caravan mic for the holiday
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, Dec. 28
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets
7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics
8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free
9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.
9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
Friday, Dec. 29
7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –-Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
Saturday, Dec. 30
7 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 31
5 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
5 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
7 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
10 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets
10:30 p.m. — Kelly Collette, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Monday, Jan. 1
8 p.m. — Louisville’s Comedy Decathlon, Kaiju. Free
Tuesday, Jan. 2
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
7 p.m. — Pete Davidson Live, The Louisville Palace. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to see Pete Davidson. Offer ends Dec. 30.
7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, Jan. 4
7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Taylor Williamson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics
9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 5
7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, Jan. 6
7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy with Jamie Wolf, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Brent Terhune, 21st In Germantown. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest finals, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 7
2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner David Brooks, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free
7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Year, New Jokes, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets
7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
Monday, Jan. 8
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, Jan. 9
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, Jan. 11
7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics
9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 12
7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, Jan. 13
7 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Mark and Bob Comedy Show, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 14
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
Monday, Jan. 15
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, Jan. 16
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, Jan. 18
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Jake Hovis Presents Improv Showcase, Planet of the Tapes. Free
8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics
9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 19
7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, Jan. 20
3 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Write Comedy class, Falls City Beer Taproom. Email [email protected] for information or to enroll
7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 21
3 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Emcee Comedy class, Falls City Beer Taproom. Email [email protected] for information or to enroll
7 p.m. – Louisville Laughs presents; Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft Brewery. Tickets
7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Hasan Minhaj — Off With His Head, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS
Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter
Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up
Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]
Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.
Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot
Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9
Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.
Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.
Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.