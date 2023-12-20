Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Dec. 20 And Beyond

Shane Mauss, whose "A Better Trip" show features visuals like this (but trippier).

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Samuel Lee and special guest Jerrel Beamon, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 21

6:30 p.m. — A Better Trip with Shane Mauss, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy show with headliner Andy Imlay, 21st In Germantown. $10 at the door

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9 p.m. — A Better Trip with Shane Mauss, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE

Monday, Dec. 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 26

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan mic for the holiday

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Friday, Dec. 29

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –-Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Saturday, Dec. 30

7 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 31

5 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

5 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Kelly Collette, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Jan. 1

8 p.m. — Louisville’s Comedy Decathlon, Kaiju. Free

Tuesday, Jan. 2

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

7 p.m. — Pete Davidson Live, The Louisville Palace. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to see Pete Davidson. Offer ends Dec. 30.

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 4

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Taylor Williamson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 6

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy with Jamie Wolf, live at Portal, Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Brent Terhune, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest finals, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 7

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner David Brooks, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Year, New Jokes, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 11

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 13

7 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Mark and Bob Comedy Show, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jake Hovis Presents Improv Showcase, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 20

3 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Write Comedy class, Falls City Beer Taproom. Email [email protected] for information or to enroll

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 21

3 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Emcee Comedy class, Falls City Beer Taproom. Email [email protected] for information or to enroll

7 p.m. – Louisville Laughs presents; Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Hasan Minhaj — Off With His Head, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.