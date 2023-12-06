Damon Wayans, Jr. is playing Louisville Comedy Club Dec. 7- 9
Louisville Laughs Presents: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy (Dec. 6)

By

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Hillary Boston and special guest Luke Willoughby, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Holiday Groove, 21st In GermantownTickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call 813-313-8136 for info

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In GermantownTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Comedy is Good for the Soul with headliner Jesse Johnson, 21st In GermantownTickets $15

10:15 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Culture Clash music and comedy, 21st In Germantown.

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. — Rich Guzzi, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Dec. 11

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. — Chalk It Up Louisville, Planet of the TapesFree

7 p.m. — The Brewery Comedy Tour, Noble Funk BreweryTickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — David Lucas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m. – Stewart Huff, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Bellassai, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Kick Back Comedy presents: Rich Ragains, Mr. G’s LoungeTickets $20

8 p.m. — Chris Harvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — High Horse Badass Christmas Comedy Spectacular, High Horse SaloonFree

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Will Hardesty, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. –Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 16

7 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

9:45 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Holiday Hilarity at TEN20, TEN20 Craft BreweryTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets

7 p.m. — Karlous Miller: At the End of the Day, The Brown TheatreTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 21

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy show with headliner Andy Imlay, 21st In Germantown$10 at the door

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Dec. 24

77 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Dec. 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 26

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan mic for the holiday

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the TapesFree

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

Friday, Dec. 29

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. –-Mike Armstrong, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

Saturday, Dec. 30

7 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Dec. 31

5 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

5 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville PalaceTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville PalaceTickets

10:30 p.m. — Kelly Collette, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Jan. 1

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Tuesday, Jan. 2

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

7 p.m. — Pete Davidson Live, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 4

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Taylor Williamson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 6

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Brent Terhune, 21st In GermantownTickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest finals, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Sunday, Jan. 7

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show, Spinelli’s Baxter AveFree

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Year, New Jokes, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

 

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper EleamKyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.