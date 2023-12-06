Louisville Laughs Presents: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy (Dec. 6)

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Hillary Boston and special guest Luke Willoughby, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Holiday Groove, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 day of show. Call 813-313-8136 for info

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy is Good for the Soul with headliner Jesse Johnson, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $15

10:15 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Culture Clash music and comedy, 21st In Germantown.

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. — Rich Guzzi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 11

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. — Chalk It Up Louisville, Planet of the Tapes. Free

7 p.m. — The Brewery Comedy Tour, Noble Funk Brewery. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — David Lucas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m. – Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Bellassai, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kick Back Comedy presents: Rich Ragains, Mr. G’s Lounge. Tickets $20

8 p.m. — Chris Harvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — High Horse Badass Christmas Comedy Spectacular, High Horse Saloon. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Will Hardesty, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. –Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 16

7 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

9:45 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Holiday Hilarity at TEN20, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets

7 p.m. — Karlous Miller: At the End of the Day, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 21

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy show with headliner Andy Imlay, 21st In Germantown. $10 at the door

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 24

77 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, Dec. 26

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan mic for the holiday

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Friday, Dec. 29

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –-Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Saturday, Dec. 30

7 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Matt Rife, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Uncle LaZer, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 31

5 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

5 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jamie Lissow, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jeremiah Watkins, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic World Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Kelly Collette, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Jan. 1

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Tuesday, Jan. 2

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

7 p.m. — Pete Davidson Live, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 4

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Taylor Williamson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 6

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest qualifying round, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Brent Terhune, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Caravan Comedy Contest finals, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 7

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Year, New Jokes, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Faizon Love, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.