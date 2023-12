LouCity Announces 2024 Schedule

LouCity announced its schedule for the 2024 season this afternoon.

The schedule includes 17 home games at Lynn Family Stadium and 17 away games. Home games are listed below in bold, and all start times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Coach Danny Cruz said in a press release, “The schedule release is always an exciting time for fans and for the club. It puts everyone in a position to plan accordingly with some exciting games on the calendar. I am looking forward to getting back on the field with our group and doing everything that we can to lift a trophy for this club and this community.”

SCHEDULE