LFPL Debuts New Children’s Bookmobile

This morning, the Louisville Free Public Library debuted a new bookmobile, which will provide children in underserved Louisville communities with books, “sensory experiences,” library storytimes, and “innovative programming,” according to a press release.

The LFPL’s bookmobile service goes to daycares, schools, YMCA programs, community centers, parks, and more throughout the year.

“Having a new bookmobile will not only allow us to provide more continuous and dependable service to the community, but because it is larger than our current vehicle, we are able to carry more books and serve more children,” said Library director Lee Burchfield in a statement. “With the help of donors to the Library Foundation, we are excited to strengthen our commitment to ensuring that children in our community have access to books and other resources that will help them be successful in school and life.”

JBS donated $145,000 of the $204,164 required to purchase the new bookmobile.

“The JBS team is incredibly proud of our investment in this bookmobile that will benefit families throughout our community,” said JBS Louisville general manager Erik Segura Martinez. “Our Hometown Strong program allows JBS to support the region in many meaningful ways, and this project is an excellent example of our commitment to Louisville and our neighbors.”

Chandra Gordon, executive director of The Library Foundation, said, “Together, with a special thanks to the exceptionally generous contribution from JBS, we’ve transformed a dream into a reality. This bookmobile isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a mobile hub of knowledge, ready to bring the world of books to every corner of our community.”