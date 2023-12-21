LEO Weekly Is Hiring A Culture Writer

Louisville’s only alt-weekly is hiring a writer to bring new energy to its website — and bring sharp insight to stories about nightlife, music, cannabis, the arts scene, social media, local creatives and everything else that people in Louisville are talking about.

We’re looking for someone who is bursting with story ideas for both quick-hit and in-depth pieces. Whether you’re interested in profiling the latest local TikTok star, writing a report on the city’s hottest new club or digging into the latest outrage on NextDoor, you should be eager to talk to people and obsessed with getting to the bottom of what’s happening around town. The ideal candidate will also be adept at taking good photos to accompany their prose.

LEO is a small but mighty team where everyone pitches in for everything. You should be willing to do everything from helping to compile a list of Louisville’s worst bathrooms to pinch-hitting on news coverage when duty calls. Bonus points if you’re obsessed with social media and could take a turn manning our Instagram and TikTok accounts — or writing teases for Facebook.

The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

-Superior spelling, grammar and punctuation skills

-Knowledge of Louisville and a deep interest in the people, places and things that matter to people here

-Ability to write quickly when the story warrants it

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

-Ability to learn programs such as Google Analytics, Canva and other tools to analyze traffic patterns and maintain social media scheduling if needed

Who we are

LEO Weekly is part of Big Lou Holdings, a newly formed media company that also owns alt-weeklies in three other cities. We offer a competitive salary, benefits including health insurance and a 401K, and paid time off.

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter and three samples of published work to [email protected]. If you have a few samples of photography to share, we’d love to see those too.

Questions are welcome via email. And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff often works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we absolutely need someone who lives in Louisville — and can join us in our office at least twice a week. We look forward to hearing from you.