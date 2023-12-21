LEO Is Hiring A News Writer

LEO Weekly is now seeking a full-time staff writer to join its newsroom.

The ideal candidate loves to find and tell stories, and is ready to use interviews, public records requests and source development to find news that is overlooked by other outlets and tells the truth about life in Louisville.

Staff writers are expected to turn around pieces on a daily, weekly and monthly schedule on a variety of topics. We’re looking for someone with a vigorous and keen interest in news. In addition to producing original reporting, the staff writer should be capable of jumping in on breaking news to provide insight and context, eager to chip in on events and arts coverage, and generally be willing to have fun and make trouble by telling it like it is.

At least a few years of reporting experience is preferred, with preference given to candidates with experience writing long-form news stories.

The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

-A willingness to talk to people and synthesize competing viewpoints to get to the bottom of stories about Louisville government, public safety and development

-Superior spelling, grammar and punctuation skills

-Outstanding attention to detail

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively with your editor to determine which stories deserve coverage

Do you fit the bill? Here’s a bit about us

LEO Weekly is owned by Big Lou Holdings, which also owns alt-weeklies in three other cities. We’re a new company, but we offer a competitive salary, paid time off, a 401K and benefits including health insurance.

Email a resume, cover letter and three examples of published work to Sarah Fenske at [email protected]. Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff largely works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But, we need someone who lives in the Louisville area or is willing to move there. We’re hyperlocal; you should be too. We also want someone who is willing to come into the office at least one or two days a week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Pay: $40,000