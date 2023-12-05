Kentucky’s Comer Embarrassed Again By Sharing Debunked ‘Evidence’ In Oversight Hearing On Biden Impeachment

Rep. James Comer is just having a bad time. His antics are like drinking wine, beer and gin in quick succession — a vomit soup of poor political decisions.

Monday, Dec. 4 in the House impeachment hearings, Comer presented ‘evidence’ of Biden’s corruption.

Don’t laugh.

Comer’s evidence was three, $1,380 car payments made by Hunter Biden from Sept – November 2018 to his father to cover the cost of a truck that his father purchased for him during a period of financial struggle for the younger Biden who was dealing with the aftermath of his much publicized addiction. You know, something most parents would do for their children. The payments that Comer called corrupt were paid to Biden during a period when he wasn’t even in political office.

Comer went as far as to appear on Forbes “Breaking News” in a video where he stiffly attempted to drum up support for his ‘evidence.

The evidence turned out to be a lemon. Comer essentially shared old reporting done months previous showing the payments were nothing more than repayment from Hunter Biden to then former Vice President Joe Biden. Three car payments.

Chair Comer is digging up old public reporting, distorting the facts, and presenting it as “breaking news.”

As a private citizen, Joe Biden made car payments for his son, who paid him back—it’s right here in the NY Post.https://t.co/Xv0E71358q pic.twitter.com/QzdjxcjnLg — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 4, 2023

Once again, Comer comes out looking like a fool. Nothing new for him but his shenanigans should give his voters pause. How can someone be so bad at his job?

James Comer flopped in his latest attempt to link President Biden to corruption. This time, the House Oversight Chairman mistook Hunter Biden’s payments to his dad for his Ford truck as “influence-peddling schemes” More: https://t.co/XJpPvRZuIxhttps://t.co/XJpPvRZuIx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 4, 2023

There’s old photo evidence showing the Bidens purchasing the vehicle.

I’ve heard that James Comer also has proof that Joe Biden celebrated buying this truck with Hunter by eating ice cream and drinking beverages from a straw while walking shirtless along the beach wearing sneakers. pic.twitter.com/OZXN0e36i3 — Melissa (@Proudmimi12) December 5, 2023

How long do we have to suffer through Comer’s foolishness? Can Kentucky relieve him of his duties or demand that he recuse himself from this waste of taxpayer dollars. The only thing we want from Comer, at this point, is the name of the glue that holds his square-shaped hair in place. It’s a miracle product created surely for the most blockheaded of congress members.