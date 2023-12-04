Hatebreed To Headline Louisville’s LDB Fest In 2024

The local hardcore music festival LDB Fest just announced its 2024 lineup.

The festival will return to the Triple Crown Pavilion on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23. It’ll have a different name next year, LDBBB Fest, in honor of a collaboration with the record label Triple B Records (also stylized as BBB Records.)

Weekend passes are on sale for $140 plus fees.

Here’s the full lineup:

Hatebreed

Sunami

Obituary

Twitching Tongues

Angel Dust

Anxious

Fiddlehead

Gates to Hell

Harms Way

King Nine

KOYO

Militarie Gun

Mindforce

Never Ending Game

One Step Closer

Pain of Truth

XweaponX

Apex Predator

Balmora

Big Boy

Domain

Ends of Sanity

Gridiron

Heads Will Roll

Hold My Own

Inclination

Missing Link

MSPAINT

Sanguisugabogg

Scarab

Soul Blind

Surfaced

Two Witnesses

Festival organizer Colin Feeney told LEO via email that a key element of putting together the LDBBB lineup is a focus on “the younger and up-and-coming bands and not reunions. It’s always been more about what’s happening than what was happening.”

Previous festivalgoers will recognize a number of acts from past LDB Fests, including Sunami and Koyo; locals will recognize names from the Louisville hardcore scene, including Gates to Hell, Two Witnesses, Surfaced, and XweaponX (several of whose members are also in Knocked Loose).

Feeney also said that the production team has taken feedback about a too-tall stage and seating issues into account when planning for this year’s festival. “Last year was the first year at Triple Crown,” he wrote, “so we’re going in a lot more prepared this time around.”

In any case, he said, the core of the fest will still be the same as it ever was: “We’re thinking of it as a continuation of everything everyone’s grown to know and love and not something new. We’ve just added a couple extra letters.”