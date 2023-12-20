Jack Harlow’s “No Place Like Home” Tour Will Be Available In VR In January

If you missed Jack Harlow’s most recent “No Place Like Home” tour, which made stops in six Kentucky cities (but not Louisville) in November and December, don’t worry — you’ll be able to experience the tour in VR early next year.

The VR concert and documentary “Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert” will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT. The show, a collaboration between Harlow, Range Media Productions, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta, will feature footage from Harlow’s latest tour, leading up to the finale show at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

To watch it, you’ll need a Meta Quest VR headset, and you’ll have to register at this link.

Replays will be available until Thursday, Jan. 25.

Check out a preview of the show below.





