Bourbon & Beyond Will Have Two More Stages And “Nearly 50 More Bands” Next Year

The music and culinary festival Bourbon & Beyond will include two additional stages and “nearly 50 more bands” in 2024, festival organizers announced on social media on Tuesday.

In 2023, Bourbon & Beyond had three music stages (plus two culinary stages) and 68 bands and artists. The expansion will make Bourbon & Beyond more similar to Louder Than Life, which had five stages and 122 bands and artists this year.

The announcement also said that next year’s Bourbon & Beyond will have “a culinary and bourbon experience that’ll have you yearning for more,” though it did not include details.

We’re still months away from getting a lineup (expect it in the spring), but Bourbon & Beyond will return to the Highland Festival Grounds from Sept. 19-22, 2024.

Weekend passes are available starting at $269.99 plus fees.

