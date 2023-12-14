Black Sheep Mobb, Who Recently Opened For Jack Harlow, Will Play Sweater Fest

The band Black Sheep Mobb, who hails from Lexington, recently opened for Jack Harlow on his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” which made stops in Bowling Green, Lexington, Pikeville, Owensboro, Covington, and Murray. Though the tour skipped Harlow’s hometown, the band will perform their first Louisville show this Saturday, Dec. 16, at Headliners as part of the music festival and charity benefit event Sweater Fest.







The group, which formed six months ago, is bigger than most bands — the ten-person collective includes lead singer Jonah, vocalists Divinity and 7, pianist Jules, saxophonist Wilson, lead guitarist John, producer and rhythm guitarist Jordan, executive producer and drummer Nemo, and photographer and videographer Fred. (The group members prefer to go by mononymous stage names.) Singer Mikey Trillfiger, who passed away earlier this year, is considered a posthumous member.

Nemo told LEO in a written statement that having a large band means “9 different minds with nine backgrounds in music and creativity to bring an innovative sound. The cons are that all of us have our individual difficulties [as] humans. We have a lot of personalities and sometimes that works beautifully and sometimes that clashes.”

Likewise, Divinity said, having three vocalists in one group means that each of them has to “find our place.”

“We all work together on every song we write,” she said in a statement. “We work as one, but you can’t just think about your own vocals, you have to think about how everyone is going to fit in to the song.”

The “Black Sheep” moniker comes, in part, from their musical style, which combines punk, rap, and rock. A press release says that the group “challenges everyone mentally and theoretically through their sound” and has “a focus of breaking the mold and moving away from the carbon copy of today’s pop culture” with a “unique, gritty, and punk/house sound to match their performance.”







Likewise, Nemo said, being from Kentucky “makes it where the band members have a lot to prove. Underdog mentality and being outcast from major cities makes us want to bring something unique to the table.”

The band also said that fans will get to hear more of their work after Sweater Fest. Though the group is “excited to have some of our clips out there on social media,” Nemo said, “putting out our full catalogue so people can hear our full scope will be special for the state.”

Divinity told LEO that what most excites her about playing Sweater Fest is getting to perform new songs and “apply everything we learned on tour.”

Nemo said, “What I’m looking forward to most is being able to provide music that gives back to Louisville and to the people that need it most. Knowing people out there are in dire need of winter clothing, and our music will help bring those things together, is a blessing.”