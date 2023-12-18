According To PornHub, Kentuckians Really Liked “Bouncing Boobs” In 2023

This stock photo is pretty much the most SFW way we can illustrate this article.

According to PornHub’s 2023 Year In Review, Kentuckians really liked “bouncing boobs” this year.

The website analyzed data from the last 12 months to figure out the most popular relative search terms in each state. (Incidentally, the only other state with a tit-related top term was Pennsylvania, whose residents are apparently fond of “big boobies.”)



Our neighbors in Indiana and Ohio were most into “chubby” and “small dick” fetishes, respectively. (Revisit this guest essay from 2022 about what it’s like to be in a fat fetish relationship.)



Some states have unsurprising results — apparently horny Nevadans were interested in “Vegas,” Utahns were Googling “Mormon,” and Hawaiians were searching for… “Hawaiian.” Imagine that.

This year’s most-searched terms in the U.S. included, in order, “lesbian,” “MILF,” “hentai,” “Latina,” and “ebony.”

Check out the full list of results and stats, which includes lists of the most-searched porn stars, the times of day when site traffic peaked (dare we say… climaxed?), and more.