5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/8-12/10)

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$39.20+ | 7:30 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! The classic holiday ballet opens for the season tonight.

The Graham Cracker: A Nutcracker Parody

Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School

$25 suggested price | 7-9 p.m.



Ambo Dance Theatre presents a parody of “The Nutcracker,” but reimagined to tell the origin (or, as they call it, the “s’morigin”) of the s’more — and the story involves LGBTQ themes.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

The Umteenth Annual $20 Art Show

Headliners

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Like its name suggests, the premise of this event is pretty simple: all the art is $20, and most, if not all, of it is local.

Unicorn World

Kentucky International Convention Center

$39.95+ | 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (last ticketed entry at 3 p.m.)

This, too, is exactly what its name suggests — an indoor experience where everything is unicorns, unicorns, unicorns. There are games, photo ops, life-sized animatronic unicorns, ride-on unicorns (not life-sized; these are like the ones you see at the mall), face painting, arts and crafts, and more. (Obviously, this one is not geared toward adults… unfortunately.)

Paristown Fête De Noël

Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary

This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.