5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/22-12/24)

FRIDAY, DEC. 22
All Is Calm
Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health (708 Magazine St.)
Pay what you can (contact the box office; general admission tickets are $55 otherwise) | 8 p.m.
This beautiful and haunting show is about war — not so much about the fighting, but about the camaraderie and civility that World War I soldiers found with “the enemy” during the Christmas Truce of 1914. (Check out our photo gallery of the show.)
SATURDAY, DEC. 23
No-Shush Performance: The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
$39.20+ | 1:30 p.m.
Families with young or especially noisy children might find it hard to go to a traditional ballet performance. At this “no-shush performance,” however, the rules are relaxed and kids are free to make noise.
Holiday Drag Brunch
Le Moo
$43/person (but bring cash — tipping with cash is a big part of drag shows) | 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Drag queens Jayda Mack, Penny Traytion, Stevie Dicks, and Sydni Hampton will do their thing, holiday-style.
Curse of Krampus
The Haunted Hotel
$25-$60 | 7-10 p.m.
You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out.
All is not calm and bright at this scare attraction, which has been re-themed for the Christmas season.
City Wide Canned Food Drive & Fun Run
Iroquois Amphitheater
Free | 8 a.m.
As much as I think the idea of running a marathon in the morning on a holiday weekend is multiple layers of insane, I appreciate that this one is a benefit event, so it’s doing some good for the community.