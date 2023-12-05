5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/22-12/24)

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

All Is Calm

Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health (708 Magazine St.)

Pay what you can (contact the box office; general admission tickets are $55 otherwise) | 8 p.m.

This beautiful and haunting show is about war — not so much about the fighting, but about the camaraderie and civility that World War I soldiers found with “the enemy” during the Christmas Truce of 1914. (Check out our photo gallery of the show.)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

No-Shush Performance: The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$39.20+ | 1:30 p.m.

Families with young or especially noisy children might find it hard to go to a traditional ballet performance. At this “no-shush performance,” however, the rules are relaxed and kids are free to make noise.

Holiday Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$43/person (but bring cash — tipping with cash is a big part of drag shows) | 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Drag queens Jayda Mack, Penny Traytion, Stevie Dicks, and Sydni Hampton will do their thing, holiday-style.

Curse of Krampus

The Haunted Hotel

$25-$60 | 7-10 p.m.

You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out.

All is not calm and bright at this scare attraction, which has been re-themed for the Christmas season.

City Wide Canned Food Drive & Fun Run

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8 a.m.

As much as I think the idea of running a marathon in the morning on a holiday weekend is multiple layers of insane, I appreciate that this one is a benefit event, so it’s doing some good for the community.