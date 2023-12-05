5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/1-12/3)

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Gardens Aglimmer

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$0-$17 | 30-minute timeslots between 5:45-7:15 p.m.

Walk around and look at pretty Christmas lights, enjoy hot beverages, be merry.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Bardstown Road Aglow

Bardstown Rd., Baxter Ave., Barret Ave.

Free | 12-10 p.m., tree lighting at Wendy’s at 6 p.m.

If you think about it, this event represents what Christmas is all about from a secular standpoint — enjoying lovely lights, enjoying the company of friends (and strangers!), and enjoying, uh, shopping. There’ll also be a tree lighting ceremony featuring WLKY personalities Connie Leonard and Kent Taylor, plus Santa.

Light Up Louisville

Louisville Metro Hall (527 W. Jefferson St.)

Free | 4-9 p.m., Santa arrives at 7:45 p.m.

Santa’s a busy guy — after he helps with the tree lighting at Bardstown Road Aglow, he’s going to deliver a “magic plug” to help Mayor Greenberg light the big Christmas tree downtown. There’ll also be a parade, live music, vendors, and plenty of holiday jollity.

Louisville Krampus

Art Sanctuary

$15 in advance, $25 day of | 6 p.m.

You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out.

The legendary Christmastime demon-goat Krampus will once again be celebrated at this event, which we can recommend from experience. There’ll be music from Stagecoach Inferno, Ohlm, Crown of Serpents, and Taken Lives; art; alt vendors; food from the Fright Bites food truck; a Krampus costume contest with prizes; and an ugly sweater contest. Of course, the K-Man himself will also make an appearance.

Check out all the fun we had at last year’s Louisville Krampus in our photo gallery.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Prices vary by showtime | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This musical recounts the fascinating life of the legendary singer Tina Turner. (Read up on the show with this preview article.)