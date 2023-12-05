5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/15-12/17)

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

December After Hours — It’s Prom Night!

Speed Art Museum

$17.50-$25 | 5-10 p.m., dancing from 7-10 p.m.

This prom night will have dancing, of course, but there’ll also be corsage-making, gallery talks, vendors. and more. Dress in your favorite prom outfit.

Christmas Drag Night

Old 502 Winery

$15 | 8-11:30 p.m.

Local drag queens will do their thing with Christmassy flair.

Ho Ho Disco (Holiday Dance Party)

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 9 p.m.

Check out The Whirling Tiger’s festive Christmas pop-up and dance the night away to beats by OKDeejays.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$39.20+ | 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! The classic holiday ballet is back.

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

Actors Theatre

$40-$50 | 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To quote a recent guest review of this show: “When a young student enthralled by Indian culture throws a celebration, he invites everyone he knows. Described as ‘a combination of Christmas, Easter, and Coachella,’ the student wants to throw the biggest Onam party of the year. Just one slight problem, the not-so-close family friend with whom he lives does not know about this party, nor is she keen on the festivities. ‘Mrs. Krishnan’s Party’ comes to Actors Theater of Louisville courtesy of Indian Ink Theater Company. Fully immersive and interactive, the production is a feast for the senses and a fun fable of community as an unlikely pair creates their traditions.”