3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (12/8-12/10)

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Chanticleer – A Chanticleer Christmas

Cathedral of the Assumption (433 S. 5th St.)

$50-65 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

I’ve been a fan of this acclaimed men’s chorus since I first got a press release about them last year. Their voices harmonize together so, so beautifully, and the Cathedral of the Assumption will be the perfect venue for this Christmas concert, which will start in candlelight.



Scr-Emo Nite and All-Core Karaoke

Portal

$10 online, $15 at the door | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

This is pretty much the exact opposite of the Chanticleer show: calming Christmas music? Not so much. This is for people who want the Emo Nite experience (a DJ’d dance party) but with a specific focus on the “-core” genres — hardcore, deathcore, metalcore, etc. There’ll be karaoke and competitions to see who has the best death metal scream within different ranges (that is, high-pitched, low-pitched, etc.)



Lydia Loveless

The Whirling Tiger

$25 | 8 p.m.

Nonbinary alt-country artist Lydia Loveless will be playing tracks from their newest album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. Fans of Fleetwood Mac will most likely enjoy this show — you can hear the Stevie Nicks influences in Loveless’ singing.