3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (12/15-12/17)

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

Christmas with The Beatles Featuring Abbey Road

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Bomhard Theater

$44.17-$79.27 | 7:30 p.m.

Beatles tribute act Abbey Road will play mashups of songs by the Fab Four and Christmas tunes.

How The Losers Stole Xmas

Losers 812

$10 | 6 p.m.

Louisville-area hardcore bands Slum City, Noosebearer, GVUP, FALL, and Ten Years Buried will bring the (instrumental) breakdowns.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Sweater Fest

Headliners

$10 in advance, $15 at the door | Doors at 12 p.m., music at 12:30 p.m.

This all-ages music fest, which will also feature an ugly sweater contest, a scavenger hunt, vendors, art, and a video game tournament, is a benefit event for Feed Louisville. The lineup includes Snooper, Anemic Royalty, TABS, Black Sheep Mobb, Surfaced, The Ego Trippers, Rat Motel, Terminal Axon, Antithesis, qwerty, Lucky Star, and Sharp Stars.