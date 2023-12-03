3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (12/22-12/24)

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Producing a Kind Generation w/ Future Killer

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 8 p.m.

Producing a Kind Generation’s song “Stain” made LEO music critic Jeff Polk’s list of the top local songs of 2023. As he wrote:

PAKG was making this list regardless; it’s just that, initially, it was going to be “Eye Do” from their Life is a Miracle album, which came out back in April. But then they snuck in their brand new album All of Us at the last minute, and I heard “Stain”. This is a hit song if I’ve ever heard one. The fact that PAKG isn’t signed to a major label and their songs aren’t in rotation on every modern rock radio station worldwide is proof of how messed up the music industry has become. Or proof of how racist it still is against Black artists playing rock music (something Angelo Moore and John Norwood Fisher of Fishbone can tell you all about). From frontman Dre Smith’s smooth-flowing vocal delivery and guitar work, Kym Williams’ laid-back, in-the-pocket drums, and bassist Aaron “Ace” Holmes’ funky bass lines that drive it all home, “Stain” is a mellow slow-burner of an alt-rock tune with its roots planted firmly in funk and blues. Imagine the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ song “Californication,” but with more heart and soul. Smith’s poetic lyrics are bleak and heartbreaking, but they embrace the music perfectly. Although the entirety of All of Us is as solid as they come, “Stain” just has such a strong groove to it that pulls you in and demands your full attention. Give them a listen and try to tell me PAKG isn’t one of Louisville’s best bands ever.

Check out our February interview with PAKG guitarist and vocalist Dre Smith.

To listen to “Stain,” skip to the fourth track in the player below.

The Everybody Band with The Char: An Evening of Louisville and Kentucky Sounds + Music

Headliners

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

At this show, a benefit event for No More Red Dots, a collection of over 30 Kentucky musicians will play songs by other Kentucky musicians — among them, Chris Stapleton, White Reaper, Loretta Lynn, My Morning Jacket, and more.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Mr. Please

Zanzabar

$10 in advance, $12 day of | 9 p.m.

This groovy local band plays some long-ass songs. (I mean that in a good way.)