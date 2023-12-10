10 Things Under $15 To Do In Louisville This Week (12/4-12/8)

MONDAY, DEC. 4

Metal Monday w/Morbikon & Flesher

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m. (the “9 a.m.” on the Facebook event is a typo)

This week’s Metal Monday will feature members of Municipal Waste (Morbikon) and a “gore-soaked power trio” (Flesher).

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

Lights on Main Late Night Wednesdays

Frazier History Museum

$10 for non-members, free for members | 5-8 p.m.

Check out decorated trees, try free samples from Angel’s Envy, listen to live music, shop with local vendors, and feel the spirit of the season.

MONSTER MONSTER!

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | 8 p.m.

Local and/or localish comedians will play a live D&D one-shot with audience participation. Last month’s show involved an oversized turkey-monster destroying a village; the main party characters included Marge Simpson, a pimp, and a stoner. It was pretty funny!

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

1st Thursday

Speed Art Museum

Free | 5-8 p.m.

As part of the recurring 1st Thursdays event series, Speed guests can enjoy the galleries after normal hours, plus try out costumed figure drawing, see a gallery talk, and watch two movie screenings in the Speed Cinema.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Grand Opening Day in Louisville!

Scooter’s Coffee (9248 Westport Rd.)

No cover | 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Although this isn’t as artsy or cool as the events we usually prefer to include in our 10 Things lists, you can get free coffee when you pay with the app, and that’s something. (That offer is only valid for this location and only on Friday.)

Paristown Fête De Noël

Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary

This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.

Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet lehdet)

Speed Cinema

$8 Speed members, $12 non-members | 6 p.m.

This Finnish love story (with English subtitles) is about “two lonely souls in search of love” who “meet by chance in a local karaoke bar. However, the pair’s path to happiness is beset by numerous obstacles — from lost numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog.”

The Graham Cracker: A Nutcracker Parody

Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School

$25 suggested price | 7-9 p.m.

Ambo Dance Theatre presents a parody of “The Nutcracker,” but reimagined to tell the origin (or, as they call it, the “s’morigin”) of the s’more — and the story involves LGBTQ themes.

Extra Crispy Improv HOLIDAY SHOW

21st In Germantown

$10 | 8-10 p.m.

The winners of Best Improv Troupe in LEO’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards will do some “Whose Line”-style improv.

Dusted Fridays with Dusty Ray Bottoms

Big Bar

No cover before 10 p.m. | Party at 8 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m.

Check out a drag show from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Dusty Ray Bottoms and local queens Anya Androvna, Chasity Marie, and Starlette.