10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (12/18-12/22)

MONDAY, DEC. 18

A Festivus for the Rest of Us: Round 4

The Merryweather

Free | 6 p.m.



Do some “Seinfeld” trivia, drink “Seinfeld”-themed cocktails, eat “Seinfeld”-themed food, and air your grievances. Naturally, there will also be a Festivus pole.





Books & Brews 502

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6-8 p.m.



Get free books and swag from the Louisville Free Public Library.

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

All Is Calm

Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health (708 Magazine St.)

Pay what you can (contact the box office; general admission tickets are $55 otherwise) | 1:30 p.m.

This beautiful and haunting show is about war — not so much about the fighting, but about the camaraderie and civility that World War I soldiers found with “the enemy” during the Christmas Truce of 1914. (Check out our photo gallery of the show.)

This production also has one show each on Friday and Saturday.



Headliners

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Local storytellers will share experiences about “where you’re from… your humble abode, your roots, your heritage or where your mama lives. Your comfort, refuge, or domestic bliss! Or perhaps a dysfunctional swamp with no lifeboat in sight.”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

ADULT BOOK FAIR with Butcher Cabin Books

Against the Grain Public House (1576 Bardstown Rd.)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Remember Scholastic Book Fairs from elementary school? Relive those amazing days, albeit with books for adults.

Twilight Themed Trivia

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 7-9 p.m.

If you had a “Twilight” phase and still remember the books and movies well, this trivia night is for you.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Watch Party: UofL vs. UK @ Gravely

Gravely Brewing

No cover | 6 p.m.

Tickets to the big rivalry game itself are far too expensive for this list, so check out the game and get $1.25 wings at this watch party instead.

Spirits of Christmas — Victorian Ghost Stories

Culbertson Mansion (183 E. 10th St.)

$10 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Hear ghost stories and eat Twelfth Cake, both Victorian Christmastime traditions.

The Winter SolsTits

Zanzabar

$15 in advance ($20 day-of) | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.



The local circus collective The Bizarre Bazaar will perform winter holiday-themed drag, belly dancing, and burlesque. Bring a winter clothing item to donate to the Arthur Street Hotel to Housed program.

FRIDAY, DEC. 22



Fête De Noël Winter Holiday Festival

Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary

This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.