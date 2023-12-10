10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (12/11-12/15)

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Metal Monday w/Mutilatred & REDIVIDER

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

It’s the last Metal Monday of 2023. See you in the pit (or anywhere else at Taproom, really; the space isn’t that big).

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Dragula View Party 12.5 with Sydni Hampton

Big Bar

Free | 9-10:15 p.m.



Watch Season 5 of the spooky drag competition show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” with fellow fans and local queen/podcast host Sydni Hampton.

Movie Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Show off your movie knowledge with friends and win prizes.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

A Christmas Carol

Mellwood Art Center

7:30-10 p.m.

This production of the Charles Dickens classic, a collaboration between the Louisville Orchestra and StageOne, will present the story like an old-timey radio drama.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

La Posada 2023

Logan Street Market

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Christmas season and Latin American cultures with mariachi music, dance performances, food, and more.

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

Fête De Noël Winter Holiday Festival

Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary

This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.

Winter Wonderland

Shawnee Park (car lines start at 4501 W. Broadway)

Free | 6-10 p.m.

This drive-through light show will fill Shawnee Park with Christmas spirit.

Losers 812

$10 | 6 p.m.

Louisville-area hardcore bands Slum City, Noosebearer, GVUP, and Ten Years Buried will bring the (instrumental) breakdowns.

Christmas Drag Night

Old 502 Winery

$15 | 8-11:30 p.m.

Local drag queens will do their thing with Christmassy flair.

Ho Ho Disco (Holiday Dance Party)

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 9 p.m.

Check out The Whirling Tiger’s festive Christmas pop-up and dance the night away to beats by OKDeejays.