10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (12/11-12/15)

MONDAY, DEC. 11
Metal Monday w/Mutilatred & REDIVIDER
Highlands Taproom
Free | 9 p.m.
It’s the last Metal Monday of 2023. See you in the pit (or anywhere else at Taproom, really; the space isn’t that big).
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
Dragula View Party 12.5 with Sydni Hampton
Big Bar
Free | 9-10:15 p.m.
Watch Season 5 of the spooky drag competition show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” with fellow fans and local queen/podcast host Sydni Hampton.
Movie Trivia with Greg!
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8-10 p.m.
Show off your movie knowledge with friends and win prizes.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13
A Christmas Carol
Mellwood Art Center
7:30-10 p.m.
This production of the Charles Dickens classic, a collaboration between the Louisville Orchestra and StageOne, will present the story like an old-timey radio drama.
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
La Posada 2023
Logan Street Market
Free | 5:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Christmas season and Latin American cultures with mariachi music, dance performances, food, and more.
FRIDAY, DEC. 15
Fête De Noël Winter Holiday Festival
Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary
This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.
Winter Wonderland
Shawnee Park (car lines start at 4501 W. Broadway)
Free | 6-10 p.m.
This drive-through light show will fill Shawnee Park with Christmas spirit.
$10 | 6 p.m.
Christmas Drag Night
Old 502 Winery
$15 | 8-11:30 p.m.
Local drag queens will do their thing with Christmassy flair.
Ho Ho Disco (Holiday Dance Party)
The Whirling Tiger
Free | 9 p.m.
Check out The Whirling Tiger’s festive Christmas pop-up and dance the night away to beats by OKDeejays.